Sports
MotoGP: Grand Prix of the United States, times including Moto2, Moto3 and sprint race
The third round of the MotoGP 2026 season takes place at the Circuit of the Americas.
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MotoGP continues this weekend in the famous Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the United States, the last one before a month break until Spain on April 26. This weekend there's double motorsport action, with the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix on the other side of the world, and the good thing is that the race in Austin will be easire to follow this weekend, even with the time change observed in North America and most of Europe.
These are the times you can follow the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas
this weekend:
Friday, March 27
- Moto3 - FP1: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT
- Moto2 - FP1: 15:50 horas, 14:50 GMT
- MotoGP - FP1: 16:45 horas, 15:45 GMT
Saturday, March 28
- Moto3 - FP2: 14:40 CET, 13:40 GMT
- Moto2 FP2: 15:25 CET, 14:25 GMT
- MotoGP - FP2: 16:10 CET, 15:10 GMT
- MotoGP - Sprint: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Sunday, March 29
- Moto3 - Grand Prix (14 laps): 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST
- Moto2 - Grand Prix (16 laps): 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST
- MotoGP - Grand Prix (20 laps): 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST
How to watch MotoGP live in Europe:
Here's a list of MotoGP broadcasters to watch MotoGP in 2026:
- Austria: Sky, Servus TV
- Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro): Arena Sports
- Baltic countries: Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: 3 Sport
- Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Croatia: Sportklub
- Cyprus: Cyta Vision
- Czechia: Nova Sport6
- Denmark: 3 Sport
- Finland: Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky, Red Bull, DF1
- Greece: Cosmote TV
- Hungary: 4 Arena
- Italy: Sky, Canala 8
- Netherlands: Zigo Sport, NOS
- Norway: Sport3
- Poland: Polsat Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Romania: Prima Sport 3
- Spain: DAZN
- Sweden: Sport Motor
- UK: TNT Sports