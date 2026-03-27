MotoGP: Grand Prix of the United States, times including Moto2, Moto3 and sprint race

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MotoGP continues this weekend in the famous Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the United States, the last one before a month break until Spain on April 26. This weekend there's double motorsport action, with the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix on the other side of the world, and the good thing is that the race in Austin will be easire to follow this weekend, even with the time change observed in North America and most of Europe.

These are the times you can follow the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas

this weekend:

Friday, March 27



Moto3 - FP1: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Moto2 - FP1: 15:50 horas, 14:50 GMT



MotoGP - FP1: 16:45 horas, 15:45 GMT



Saturday, March 28



Moto3 - FP2: 14:40 CET, 13:40 GMT



Moto2 FP2: 15:25 CET, 14:25 GMT



MotoGP - FP2: 16:10 CET, 15:10 GMT



MotoGP - Sprint: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sunday, March 29



Moto3 - Grand Prix (14 laps): 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Moto2 - Grand Prix (16 laps): 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST



MotoGP - Grand Prix (20 laps): 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST



How to watch MotoGP live in Europe:

Here's a list of MotoGP broadcasters to watch MotoGP in 2026: