MotoGP confirms new location for the final Grand Prix of the season in solidarity with Valencia

MotoGP has officially announced that the final Grand Prix of the season, that was expected to be held in Valencia, will instead take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from November 15 to 17.

The Valencian Ricardo Tormo circuit, in Cheste, was damaged due to the cold front that caused floods and over 200 casualties. That is why the final MotoGP Grand Prix will by solidary, an will raise money for those affected in the disaster that took place one week ago.

The location, very near to Valencia, is ideal logistically, as many pilots and teams had already booked flights to Barcelona's airport. Those who had purchased tickets for the Valencian event will be given the option to either ask for a full refund or secure a ticket for the 2025 season.

According to El País, all money raised from the new tickets will be donated to the region. But not just money: the organization will also donate all remaining merchandise (including warm clothes) as well as food and water to the region once the event is finished. There will also be auction, one in-person and other online, to raise more money, selling items including signed helmets or clothes.

Aside from the solidarity aspect of the event, the race will also be very exciting, as the winner of the championship is still undecided. Jorge Martín is frontrunner, but Pecco Bagnaia still has chances of winning.