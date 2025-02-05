MotoGP champion Jorge Martín suffers multiple fractures after crash in Malaysia

HQ

Jorge Martín, current MotoGP champion, has suffered a fall in a test in Sepang, Malaysia. He will need to undergo surgery on his hand and left foot in Spain and will miss the rest of the tests.

Martín, in his first day of tests as an Aprilia rider (he raced between 2021 and 2024 in Ducati), fell from the bike twice. The second crash was much more serious, and the images of the crash (a bit hard to watch) are a good reminder of how a helmet can save your life in a bike accident. Thankfully, despite hitting the pavement with his head, a CT scan and MR showed no signs for any head injuries.

Martín was flown back to Spain for injury, and it's too soon to tell, but hopefully he will be back in time for the season start, which will start in Thailand, at the Chang International Circuit near Buriram on March 2.