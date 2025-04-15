MotoGP champion Jorge Martín injury update: two weeks in a hospital in Qatar, three months off

HQ

MotoGP champion Jorge Martín will be forced to stay at a hospital in Qatar "two, maybe three weeks" and will be out for no less than three months, a source said via Motorsport. The Madrilenian rider, nicknamed Martinator for his frequent falls and surgeries, and for his ability to always return to the bike even after a fall, will have to take it easy for most of the season, and think on his recovery looking for the next season.

Martín already missed the first three races due to injuries (he had two pre-season falls), and in his debut last weekend (which was also his debut at the Aprilia team) in Qatar he had another fall, struck by Fabio di Giannantonio and laying on the ground, breaking eleven ribs and suffering pneumothorax.

A source said that Martín had a drainage tube inserted in his right side, which will be removed in four-seven weeks. He spent the second night at the hospital a little better "but he is in a lot of pain and the tube embedded in his side is bothering him a lot", the source said.

"If everything goes very well, Jorge could try to get on a plane and fly in about two weeks. Maybe even three", they said, but he will not be able to return to the competition for at least three months.