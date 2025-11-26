MotoGP CEO open to having street circuits just like Formula 1, but safety is first

HQ

MotoGP, acquired this year by Liberty Media, the same media company that also owns Formula 1, could push in the future for street circuits, similarly to what F1 has been doing in the last years. While not always loved by drivers and dedicated fans because of their not always ideal layouts, street circuits have become more and more common in F1 as their owners want to make them bigger spectacles, both for attendees and viewers at home.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, the company that holds the rights of MotoGP since 1992 (the one that was acquired by Liberty Media), visited Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend, and said to DAZN Spain that they are open to the idea of having street races as long as it is safe (via Motorsport).

"We have no problem racing on street circuits; the only thing we need is run-off areas, and in Las Vegas it's difficult to have them. But there are some F1 street layouts that we could use. For us, safety is the most important aspect. Since we took charge of the championship in 1992, that has been our commitment to the riders, and we will not relax on that".

There have been six street circuits in the Formula 1 season this year: Melbourne, Jeddah, Baku, Monaco, Singapore, and Las Vegas, plus two semi-urban circuits (Montreal and Miami) and two circuits set on permanent tracks inside a city (Mexico, Abu Dhabi... plus Madrid next year).

Ezpeleta points that the Indonesian Grand Prix is partially a street circuit. Would you like to see some street circuits in MotoGP in the future?