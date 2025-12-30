MotoGP breaks attendance records in 2025, with all but two circuits increasing numbers

HQ

MotoGP became more popular than ever in 2025, at least regarding visitors going to the circuits. The company revealed record attendance numbers, with over 3.6 million fans going to races around the world, a new all-time high. It was only last year when MotoGP races surpassed the 3 million people mark.

"This season has been extraordinary, with record-breaking audience figures and unforgettable races. The 3.6 million mark shows how much MotoGP is growing globally without losing its roots. Valencia was the perfect ending", said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, owners of MotoGP (via Motorsport).

Compared to last year, only two races saw a decrease in number of spectators, Silverstone and Spielberg in Great Britain and Austria, which can be attributed to safety reasons in Austria and bad weather in Great Britain.

According to official data, the most popular race of 2025 was Le Mans, with 311,797 spectators, followed by Sachsenring, Buriram, Jerez and Brno. The competition is popular in traditional European circuits like Mugello or Misano, with Assen, nicknamed the 'cathedral of motorcycling', surpassed 200,000 fans for the first time this year. But the races in Asia also registered a big increase, with 140,324 fans in Indonesia and over 90,096 in Japan.

