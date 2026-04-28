If there's one thing motorcycle games have going for them, it's choice. Unlike other sports games, where one title dominates and there's no competition, this genre offers several games to choose from. Most of them, however, are developed by Milestone. There's Ride, MXGP (though the latest instalment was released in 2024), Monster Energy Supercross if you prefer that type of bike, Speedway Challenge, and other older but still popular games such as MX Bikes (from 2019, but which still has 3,886 concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing). And then there's the official MotoGP game.

Heading towards this year's launch.

To be honest, the recent instalments in this series tend to blend together a bit, and that applies to this year's version too. If you'd launched MotoGP 26 and said it was MotoGP 25, I wouldn't have argued for a second. The main reason for this is that this is a game with an official licence, which means it can't be as wild as Ride. However, Milestone usually tweaks and hammers away at the content a bit every year and offers a few minor updates.

The Career situation is dire.

They don't need to tweak the actual motorcycling much, as it's one of the best in the genre, and the only real difference this year compared to last year is that the "Pro" experience has been changed to focus more on the rider. "Rider-Based Handling", as they describe it. Just as the name suggests, the physics are now designed to let the player control the rider directly rather than the motorbike. Just like in real life, where it's you who leans and the motorbike follows. The bike doesn't start leaning to the side on its own to turn and apparently this has made it necessary to update certain animations for the riders. Having tested both versions - this rider-based physics and what's called "Arcade" - I can say there's a big difference. According to the developers, "Pro" is supposed to "make it easier to learn to ride". I feel exactly the opposite, that it's harder than controlling the bike in the Arcade setting, but that's a matter of personal preference. The other new feature is that the Moto3 and Moto2 bikes have had their audio updated.

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You can ride different types of motorbikes if you feel like it.

So, not a great deal has changed on the track, but perhaps there have been changes elsewhere instead? The Career mode, where I reckon most players will spend the bulk of their time, is pretty much the same. You can once again choose to start in Moto3, Moto2, or jump straight into the big league of MotoGP and then work your way up to the title. After that comes an opening press conference where you get to choose what your goal is for the year, and perhaps you create a rivalry, ride well enough to secure a contract with a better team, or ride for prestige. One thing I like is that you can develop your bike to compete with the best and all bikes can reach maximum performance if you spend enough time developing them during test days and debriefings. So Ducati and Aprilia might need to watch out.

The Career is then structured on a weekly basis with an official race schedule (if you so wish). Week one might consist of a practice session, qualifying, a sprint, and the race, while week two is the same on a different track. Week three could then be a so-called Race Off, where you get the chance to ride a bit more casually with other types of motorbikes, such as minibikes and motards. A new venue, Canterbury Park, has been added, bringing the total to three, alongside the existing Mont Lagard and Borgo Caselle. Now, I'm no expert on how professional riders spend their free time, but this is apparently meant to give us an "insight into real riders' training routines".

Unfortunately, MotoGP 26 has been a bit too cautious when it comes to new content.

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If, on the other hand, you're someone who prefers multiplayer, you can play locally in split-screen mode with two players or in online races for up to 22 players with full cross-play between Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The single-player experience offers everything you'd expect beyond the Career mode and there are Grand Prix events, championships, solo races, and time trials.

MotoGP 26 remains a very strong game in a series that does justice to the real-life MotoGP, and gameplay-wise it's entertaining, but unfortunately it feels as though the series is starting to slow down a bit too much. There simply isn't enough new content, nor does it feel sufficiently different from last year's title.