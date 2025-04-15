MotoGP 25 roars onto the grid in first in-depth trailer

It may have passed you by a little under the radar, but MotoGP 25 is almost here and its engine is roaring ahead of its release on 30 April 2025. This year's edition of Milestone's racing title has decided to open up its horizons further, expanding the experience with new game modes, more bikes and more customisation. But let's take it one step at a time, because there's a lot to say, and the studio has shared a well condensed trailer of all the new features, which you can see at the bottom of the article.

We'll start with the most obvious new features, and that is that MotoGP 25 will feature all the additions of Season 2025 of the official competition. The Brno circuit in the Czech Republic is back and the Balaton Park circuit in Hungary will be added for the first time.

Race Off mode has been revamped to allow even more bike testing options. There will be three unique disciplines, totally different from each other and unlocking unique rewards:



Motard: Fast motorbikes useful for learning to master speed and handling.

Flat Track: Off-road motorbikes that challenge you to maintain control even in the lowest grip conditions.

Minibikes: Small, but precise vehicles that require a lot of skill to keep on track



Another important new feature is the diversification into two different physics systems called Experiences (Arcade and Pro). The Arcade Experience gives a simpler handling of the bike without breaking your head in settings and configurations. The Pro mode, as you can imagine, is the most advanced simulation experience. The management of elements such as vehicle electronics, tyres and fuel consumption are just a few examples of what you can customise here.

And while we're on the subject of customisation, the motorbike development tool allows you to communicate with team engineers to suggest customised bikes and test them in track events.

Finally, the multiplayer mode will feature qualifying races, the live GP Championship and a local split-screen game mode.

MotoGP 25 will be available on 30 April 2025 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. Cross-play will be available from day one, except for the Nintendo version,

Ready to race?