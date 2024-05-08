For me, it gets harder every year to try to renew the reviews on annual sports titles. MotoGP falls into that category, but is certainly not alone in that. This of course comes with the fact that the game creators don't seem to try to innovate the games much either, releasing basically the same game year after year with a few small changes. Still, Milestone seems to have listened to what the fans want with two small, yet important additions.

The developers have many years of experience with MotoGP now and have built a solid foundation to stand on. And once you take your bike out on the various tracks, it's a foundation you'll recognise from previous years. It's the brutally steep learning curve, which feels like a mountain once I start the game. It's like a complicated dance, where the slightest mistake leads to someone getting their toes stepped on or their bum dragged. But when it works, it flows so beautifully. Fast as hell on a straight line, lean this way, lean that way. There is something beautiful about it all. But at the same time, there is (probably) no sports game where precision is so important on button presses. A millimetre too much on the brake and you fly off like a missile. One millimetre too little and you end up in the grass or gravel instead. Start accelerating too early after a turn and the rider lies down on the ground in a slide tackle that would have made Glenn Hysén proud. In short, out on the track, the game is an excellent tight experience.

Something that has spoiled my experience a bit in recent years is how computer-controlled drivers have behaved. They've been able to crash and burn without consequence, but that's all over now. Because Milestone has finally added penalties for everyone. Riding a computer-controlled motorbike across the grass? There you go, a warning. Contributing to another rider flying off the road? Well, now it's time to bring out the big stick. Stewards (judges) are keeping a close eye on things and you are constantly updated on who has been penalised and why. It's little things like this that add to the entertainment value of a game like MotoGP 24.

For most people, this entertainment will probably be enjoyed in career mode. It is certainly almost unchanged from last year where it is about working your way up through the rankings and becoming the best ever. However, this is where the game's other big innovation comes in, and it's something that has been in most sports games since the beginning of time. What I'm talking about is transfers. New rumours start to emerge during a season and when the season is over, riders can change teams in search of new success and probably a big stack of banknotes.

To briefly summarise the situation, you start as a promising rider in Moto3 with only a few races left in the season. With that comes the first challenge, on which the whole mode is built. Get ahead of your rival and, if you do well enough, you'll make the magical leap straight into MotoGP the following season. Fail and you're left to chew the fat. After that, new challenges come depending on how well you do. For example, my first challenge in MotoGP was to take over as first rider in the Gasgas team that picked me up. To do that, I had to be further up the points list after three races. And so it goes on. You can also develop your motorbike after test sessions and make rivals or friends by responding nicely or maliciously to messages from others on social media. The single player part then also consists of Time Trials, Championships, and Grand Prix. This can be done with local split screen if you want to invite a friend. If you prefer to play online, you can create or join lobbies of up to twelve players. There is also the option to play something called LiveGP (not available on Switch) which are rotating challenges on different tracks with associated leader boards.

The biggest problem I have with the series is something I don't think the developers can even fix. It's the lack of new material every year. But at the same time they are tightly locked to the official licence, so you can't add any tracks, riders, or teams. But some kind of update in the career mode or some historical story mode would be nice to see next year.

Something that the developers should be commended for is how good the motorcycles look and sound. On the whole, it is good sound except for what I consider to be a somewhat unnecessary commentator before each race who only comments on what the race is taking place and what the weather is. Appearance wise there is nothing to complain about either and the motorbikes as I said look really good along with the riders, but I did notice a few times that feet and knees seemed to go through the ground. The crowd, which is not a big part, leaves a lot to be desired though.

MotoGP 24 continues on the trodden path of good gameplay in the series. The motorbike feel is excellent, but unfortunately it suffers from the same problem as most sports games where there isn't too much new from last year.