MotoGP 23 races onto PC and consoles this June

Milestone and Dorna Sports has announced that MotoGP 23 will be coming to PC and consoles this summer, on June 8 to be exact. The latest instalment into the annual motorsport series is said to be bringing a few new features as well as the regular updates to tracks and riders.

We're told that MotoGP 23 will be bolstered with a "lifelike career mode" that looks to take players on a journey to become a MotoGP legend, and that this will include various turning points in the career where players will have to make decisions on the direction of their future. This will all start at the Moto3 level and will see players advancing through the ranks until making it to the top-tier of professional competition.

To add to this, the game will also bring dynamic weather systems to add further challenges on race day, as well as a Flag-to-Flag race that allows players to switch bikes when in the pits.

We're also promised an improvement to AI behaviour, new riding aids, the return of MotoGP Academy, cross-play for multiplayer, and an update to Ranked Races.

Check out the latest trailer for MotoGP 23 below, and look to pick up the game this June on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.