The MotoGP series is probably the one I review every year that remains the most consistent in terms of quality. This is because there is never enough new stuff added to blow anyone away, but at the same time there is sufficient content added to be noticeable. The rest of the game is basically the same every year with similar graphics, game modes and other things. Is this going to be a fact in MotoGP 23 as well?

The answer is yes. The graphics are the same as last year, with the bikes and riders looking mostly very good, but the environments are starting to feel a bit dated. It doesn't feel like all the places beyond the tarmac have been given as much love. The riding also feels the same as last year where it is as usual a game that takes some time to master. Therefore, this year new tools have been added for braking, acceleration and handling. This may be good for the absolute newcomers, but I recommend turning it off immediately as it will only hurt your skills in the long run by relying on the motorcycle to brake by itself, for example. The AI, or computer-controlled riders, may still need a little polishing. If racers run into each other, they put their arm up in the air to ask what the heck you're doing. It's extra fun because this happens all the time, between computer-controlled riders too, and it feels like watching a group of angry Italians with all the hand gestures.

Last year's version had the excellent Nine Season 2009 which focused on the season from the same year. But of course, this was just a gimmick for last year only. What have we got instead this time around? Unfortunately, we haven't got something like this that tells part of the MotoGP story, but we do have a career mode with decent inclusions. We start this time in the final stages of the Moto3 championship and how well we do will open the doors to racing in the same championship, Moto2 or the main MotoGP series next season. After that comes the usual training, qualifying and racing, but with a bit of rivalry involved. Through social media, you receive messages that you can respond to with a kind or angry reply. This can make other riders your rival and you have to beat them in the next race, and they will also be more aggressive towards you. There are other challenges too, such as driving better than the team's current first rider and taking his place. This is because the rider who is number one in the team gets to decide on the development of the motorcycle. Remain as second rider and you will have to ride motorcycles that someone else has chosen for you. Each season then has 'turning points' which give you different opportunities such as signing a new contract with your team or finding a new one, or perhaps moving up or down the classes. Also, some drivers are better at certain tracks. At Sachsenring, for example, Marc Marquez will be particularly hard to beat. It's the little things that keep the career mode interesting, compared to just doing race after race.

If you just want to run race after race, you can do so both against the computer and against other players. There is local co-op for two players in split screen and online with up to twelve players. This can also be done via cross-play regardless of console or whether it is the current or previous generation. Unfortunately, cross-play is not available on PC. Neither split screen nor online multiplayer is available on the Switch version. However, it is possible to have eight players in local multiplayer.

Something that many people have been requesting for a very long time is dynamic weather. Now it is finally here. It can now go from dry to wet and vice versa. The system is also well implemented where the track gets wetter and wetter and puddles form on parts of the track where drivers do not drive. There is also a big difference between driving on dry and really wet surfaces where the latter can feel like being a five-year-old on a water slide. There is no control and it's just a matter of going here and there in the water. Falling over is many times more common when it's wet, as it should be. With this also comes the so-called flag-to-flag. This, which also exists in real life, means that during the race a white flag can appear if the weather changes. This allows you to go into the pits and switch to another motorcycle, hopefully with tires suitable for the surface. Again, this is not available on Switch.

MotoGP 23 continues to keep the series at a steady and good quality. The new dynamic weather system and career mode provide good improvements from last year, but it still feels like there are more steps to take. Fans will still be pleased that all the official riders and tracks from this year's race are available and overall it's a great game for all MotoGP enthusiasts out there.