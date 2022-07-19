Cookies

MotoGP 22, Watch Dogs 2 and more coming to Game Pass

It's time to explore yet another round of new additions.

HQ

You know the drill by now, when we come to the middle of a month, Microsoft has new games to announce for Game Pass. July 2022 is no different and six additions have now been confirmed via Xbox Wire. It's a pretty nice list with some nice games in varied genres, and we think chances are fairly good most of you will find something interesting.

Check out which titles you can look forward to and when they are being added below:


  • As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 19

  • Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 19

  • MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 21

  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) - July 21

  • Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) - July 21

  • Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 29

As usual, there are also a couple of extra perks for subscribers and games getting touch controls for those of you who are playing on a smartphone. Check out the Xbox Wire link above for more information.

Some games will unfortunately also be removed. Make sure to play these before July 31 if you see anything that speaks to you. Remember that you also have up to 20% discount on these titles until they are gone if you wish to keep any. We also want to remind you that the Xbox Summer Sale has officially started, so now is a good time to get a lot of entertainment for very little money.


  • Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC)



