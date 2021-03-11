MotoGP 21 receives its first gameplay trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Milestone has just released the very first gameplay footage for MotoGP 21.

The new two-minute trailer (which can be watched above), showcases some of the most striking visuals that we have seen from the series to date. The upcoming racer was revealed last month, but its reveal trailer didn't offer too much insight into how the game would look and perform.

Along with its stunning visuals, this new iteration also adds a few new tweaks to the core gameplay. A new mechanic that is being introduced is a Long Lap Penalty that punishes racers who are not acting fairly on their bikes. This LLP adds several seconds to a riders clock if they are caught trying to cut corners, which should make it a more realistic representation of the sport.

MotoGP 21 is set to launch on April 22 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series.