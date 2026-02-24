MotoGP 2026 returns, how to watch the Thailand GP this weekend
Marc Márquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Álex Márquez stand as favourites for the first Grand Prix of 2026.
The new MotoGP season is upon us: this week, the 2026 MotoGP season begins in Thailand, with the first Grand Prix taking place between February 27 and March 1: there will be sprint race on Saturday and finally the Grand Prix on Sunday, ending the first of 22 race weekends until November, with one goal in mind of almost everyone: stop Marc Márquez's domination after he swept last year with Ducati Lenovo, taking the crown with five races still to go.
In the pre-season tests, his brother Álex Márquez has already impressed with Gresini Racing, but it's Marco Bezzecchi the one expected to stand as main contender for Marc this year, at least in Buriram, after setting a new lap record at the Thai circuit.
If you don't want to miss any of the MotoGP action, here's all you need to know to follow the Thailand Grand Prix live:
Thailand Grand Prix 2026 times:
Due to time differences, the practice and qualifying will take place at dawn, but the races on Saturday and Sunday will start at 9 AM in the morning (CET), 8 AM in the UK.
Friday 27 February
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 5:30 CET, 03:45 GMT
Saturday 28 February
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CET, 03:45 GMT
- Qualifying 1: 04:50 - 05:50 CET, 03:50 GMT
- Qualifying 2: 05:15 - 05:30 CET, 04:15 GMT
- Sprint: 09:00 CET, 08:00 GMT
Sunday 1 March
- Moto3 Race: 06:00 CET, 05:00 GMT
- Moto2 Race: 07:15 CET, 06:15 GMT
- MotoGP Race: 09:00 CET, 08:00 GMT
How to watch MotoGP live in Europe:
Here's an updated list of MotoGP broadcasters to watch MotoGP in 2026:
- Austria: Sky, Servus TV
- Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro): Arena Sports
- Baltic countries: Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: 3 Sport
- Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Croatia: Sportklub
- Cyprus: Cyta Vision
- Czechia: Nova Sport6
- Denmark: 3 Sport
- Finland: Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky, Red Bull, DF1
- Greece: Cosmote TV
- Hungary: 4 Arena
- Italy: Sky, Canala 8
- Netherlands: Zigo Sport, NOS
- Norway: Sport3
- Poland: Polsat Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Romania: Prima Sport 3
- Spain: DAZN
- Sweden: Sport Motor
- UK: TNT Sports