MotoGP 2026 returns, how to watch the Thailand GP this weekend

The new MotoGP season is upon us: this week, the 2026 MotoGP season begins in Thailand, with the first Grand Prix taking place between February 27 and March 1: there will be sprint race on Saturday and finally the Grand Prix on Sunday, ending the first of 22 race weekends until November, with one goal in mind of almost everyone: stop Marc Márquez's domination after he swept last year with Ducati Lenovo, taking the crown with five races still to go.

In the pre-season tests, his brother Álex Márquez has already impressed with Gresini Racing, but it's Marco Bezzecchi the one expected to stand as main contender for Marc this year, at least in Buriram, after setting a new lap record at the Thai circuit.

If you don't want to miss any of the MotoGP action, here's all you need to know to follow the Thailand Grand Prix live:

Thailand Grand Prix 2026 times:

Due to time differences, the practice and qualifying will take place at dawn, but the races on Saturday and Sunday will start at 9 AM in the morning (CET), 8 AM in the UK.

Friday 27 February



Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 5:30 CET, 03:45 GMT



Saturday 28 February



Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CET, 03:45 GMT



Qualifying 1: 04:50 - 05:50 CET, 03:50 GMT



Qualifying 2: 05:15 - 05:30 CET, 04:15 GMT



Sprint: 09:00 CET, 08:00 GMT



Sunday 1 March



Moto3 Race: 06:00 CET, 05:00 GMT



Moto2 Race: 07:15 CET, 06:15 GMT



MotoGP Race: 09:00 CET, 08:00 GMT



How to watch MotoGP live in Europe:

Here's an updated list of MotoGP broadcasters to watch MotoGP in 2026:



Austria: Sky, Servus TV



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro): Arena Sports



Baltic countries: Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: 3 Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: Sportklub



Cyprus: Cyta Vision



Czechia: Nova Sport6



Denmark: 3 Sport



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, Red Bull, DF1



Greece: Cosmote TV



Hungary: 4 Arena



Italy: Sky, Canala 8



Netherlands: Zigo Sport, NOS



Norway: Sport3



Poland: Polsat Sport



Portugal: Sport TV



Romania: Prima Sport 3



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Sport Motor



UK: TNT Sports

