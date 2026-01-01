Sports
MotoGP 2026 full calendar: all races from February to November
Here's the full calendar of races of MotoGP 2026.
The 2026 MotoGP season will begin the last weekend of February, with the first race in March, and will last until November, following the usual schedule. Last year, Marc Márquez dominated in a way rarely seen, winning 11 races while the closest competitor, Álex Márquez, won 3.
Will the 2026 season be more competitive? Here's the key dates you need to check in your calendar to follow MotoGP in 2026.
MotoGP calendar in 2026
- February 27 - March 1: Thailand - Buriram
- March 20-22: Brazil - Goiania
- March 27-29: USA- Austin
- April 10-12: Qatar - Lusail
- April 24-26: Spain - Jerez
- May 8-10: France - Le Mans
- May 15-17: Catalonia - Barcelona
- May 29-31: Italy - Mugello
- June 5-7: Hungary - Balaton
- June 19-21: Czechia - Brno
- June 26-28: Netherlands - Assen
- July 10-12: Germany - Sachsenring
- August 7-9: Great Britain - Silverstone
- August 29-30: Aragon - MotorLand
- September 11-13: San Marino - Misano
- September 18-20: Austria - Spielberg
- October 2-4: Japan - Motegi
- October 9-11: Indonesia - Mandalika
- October 23-25: Australia - Phillip Island
- October 30 - November 1: Malaysia - Sepang
- November 13-15: Portugal - Portimao
- November 20-22: Valencia - Cheste
