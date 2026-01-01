MotoGP 2026 full calendar: all races from February to November

HQ

The 2026 MotoGP season will begin the last weekend of February, with the first race in March, and will last until November, following the usual schedule. Last year, Marc Márquez dominated in a way rarely seen, winning 11 races while the closest competitor, Álex Márquez, won 3.

Will the 2026 season be more competitive? Here's the key dates you need to check in your calendar to follow MotoGP in 2026.

MotoGP calendar in 2026



February 27 - March 1: Thailand - Buriram



March 20-22: Brazil - Goiania



March 27-29: USA- Austin



April 10-12: Qatar - Lusail



April 24-26: Spain - Jerez



May 8-10: France - Le Mans



May 15-17: Catalonia - Barcelona



May 29-31: Italy - Mugello



June 5-7: Hungary - Balaton



June 19-21: Czechia - Brno



June 26-28: Netherlands - Assen



July 10-12: Germany - Sachsenring



August 7-9: Great Britain - Silverstone



August 29-30: Aragon - MotorLand



September 11-13: San Marino - Misano



September 18-20: Austria - Spielberg



October 2-4: Japan - Motegi



October 9-11: Indonesia - Mandalika



October 23-25: Australia - Phillip Island



October 30 - November 1: Malaysia - Sepang



November 13-15: Portugal - Portimao



November 20-22: Valencia - Cheste



Will you follow MotoGP in 2026?