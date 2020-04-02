MotoGP 20 managerial career main features revealed

The new managerial mode for MotoGP 20 has just been detailed, and players will be put in charge of all of the behind-the-scenes work as well as tackling the on-track challenges to ensure victory over the opposition. Being thrown into the driving seat is only one part of this journey and going fast is not the only way of securing a trophy at the end of the season.

The first big decision you will be tasked with choosing in this experience is who you want as your personal manager (a vital part of any team). They are in charge of all the key decisions, choosing the right contracts, sponsorship deals and making sure the team can function right. Then comes the decisions regarding your general staff, ensuring that every position is filled with the right person for the job and making sure that these people will work well together.

If players choose an existing team they will be kitted out with the team gear and race on the premade team bike. However, if you are looking to be a bit more creative you can build a team from the ground up, design the racing leather and also the team livery.

Once the team is all set up and ready it is time to test the bike, ensure all the technical parameters have been set up and then you are ready to race. After each race, you can analyse how things went and make adjustments accordingly. You can find out more in the trailers below, along with more on tyre systems and fuel management.

MotoGP 20 will be releasing on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Switch on April 23rd 2020 where this new exciting game mode will be available from launch.

