MotoGP 20 announced and gets a release date

Milestone and Dorna Sports have just announced MotoGP 20 and confirmed that it's going to be heading to PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, and Xbox One on April 23. That's actually a little earlier than usual, and it's an attempt to bring the release of the game closer to the competitive season it depicts, giving fans a chance to feel closer to the action.

We just got sent an overview of the game, and the announcement trailer that you can see below. We're promised a renewed focus on career mode, with off-the-track decisions having more impact on your racing line than ever before. On top of that, we're told about the game's improved physics and AI, editing tools, dedicated online servers, a historical mode, as well as "fuel management, asymmetrical tires' consumption", and "aerodynamic damage that will impact a bike's aesthetic and performance".

It sounds like there are plenty of changes in the works for this year's edition of the game, and it'll be really interesting to see how the damage to your bike affects the experience - we'll find out in April whether the new features have the desired effect.