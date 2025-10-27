Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler in serious condition after crash with José Antonio Rueda in Malaysia

HQ

A serious accident happened at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, a crash between Moto3 riders José Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler during the sighting lap. Both were airlifted and taken to hospital in Kuala Lumpur, with Dettwiler, 20-year-old Swiss driver, in the more serious condition and having to undergo multiple surgeries.

The accident was caused when Rueda, after taking a corner, crashed with Dettwiler, who was riding very slow due to a mechanical problem with his bike. Rueda collided with Dettwiler, and the Swiss lost consciousness.

Rueda, 19 year old and recently crowned Moto3 champion in 2025 with Red Bull KTM, was conscious and fractured his hand. Dettwiler is in serious condition, having lost a lot of blood and suffering multiple cardiac arrests, according to his father, and we're still waiting for updates on his state 24 hours after the crash.

"He is in good hands, and we kindly ask you to respect his privacy. We will not be sharing further details at this time. Noah is a true fighter, and the entire CIP Green Power team is right behind him. We will keep you updated as soon as possible", said his team.