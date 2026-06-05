Moto3 rider Adrián Fernández disqualified from six races after finding that his bike had been manipulated

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Adrián Fernández, Spanish rider from Leopard Racing, using Honda motorcycles, has been disqualified from six of the seven Moto3 races he has taken part in this season, dropping from the third position in the championship (89 points) to the 19th place, taking only 13 points, after it was discovered that the engine used in his motorcycle had been opened and tampered with.

The Moto3 organisation is disqualified from the Thailand, Brazil, United States, Spain, France, and Catalonia Grand Prix races, only respecting his result at the Italian Grand Prix. When the engines had been removed, the championship's technical managers found signs of manipulation in the elements that are incorporated to prevent the engines from being modified, showing they had been manipulated.

Honda has the right to present its arguments and appeal the penalty, but there have been no statements so far by the Leopard Racing team. Adrián Fernández, 22, younger brother of the MotoGP driver Raúl Fernández, has been racing in Moto3 since 2021.