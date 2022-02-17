Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Moto Roader MC

Moto Roader MC shows speedy retro-racing in launch trailer

The original game turns 30 years old this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Ratalaika Games has a nice surprise in store for fans of classic top-down retro-racing. They are launching Moto Roader MC for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on February 25 and has now released the launch trailer as well as a couple of screenshots.

Moto Roader MC was originally launched back in 1992, so this one truly is a blast from the past as it's turning 30 years old in 2022. Here's what to expect according to the press release:

• Classic legacy title
• Choose from multiple cars and drivers
• Numerous race tracks
• Multiple game modes including bumper car challenges
• Up to 4 player (up to 5 on Switch) local coop

HQ
Moto Roader MC
Moto Roader MCMoto Roader MC
Moto Roader MCMoto Roader MC
Moto Roader MCMoto Roader MC

Related texts



Loading next content