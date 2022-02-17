Moto Roader MC shows speedy retro-racing in launch trailer

Ratalaika Games has a nice surprise in store for fans of classic top-down retro-racing. They are launching Moto Roader MC for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on February 25 and has now released the launch trailer as well as a couple of screenshots.

Moto Roader MC was originally launched back in 1992, so this one truly is a blast from the past as it's turning 30 years old in 2022. Here's what to expect according to the press release:

• Classic legacy title

• Choose from multiple cars and drivers

• Numerous race tracks

• Multiple game modes including bumper car challenges

• Up to 4 player (up to 5 on Switch) local coop