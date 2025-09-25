Moto GP Grand Prix of Japan: Times in Europe and how to watch it live

HQ

After touring through Europe, MotoGP returns this weekend with the first of four exotic trips: Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia, before the final two races take place in Portugal and Spain (Valencia). This weekend, it could be the one where Marc Márquez gets crowned MotoGP champion of 2025, after a stunning season wiping out all rivals, even his brother Álex Márquez.

And when will Márquez's potential victory find his fans in Spain and Europe? Most will be in bed, as, sadly, the race will happen very early in the morning on Sunday September 28. The race at the Twin Ring Motegi will start on Sunday at 7 AM (CEST), 6 AM in the UK. The sprint race on Saturday is at 8 AM.

Times for Japan GP 2025



Free Practice 1: Friday, Sept 26, 3:45 CEST, 2:45 BST



Free Practice 2: Saturday, Sept 27, 3:10 CEST, 2:10 BST



Qualifying 1: Saturday, Sept 27, 3:50 CEST, 2:50 BST



Qualifying 2: Saturday, Sept 27, 4:15 CEST, 3:15 BST



After the qualifying, there will be two races at the Twin Ring Motegi:



Sprint Race (12 Laps): Saturday, Sept 27, 8:00 CEST, 7:00 BST



Race (24 laps): Sunday, Sept 28: 7:00 CEST, 6:00 BST



How to watch MotoGP in 2025:

Below is a list of main MotoGP broadcasters where you can watch Japan GP and the remaining five races of 2025 season.