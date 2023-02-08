Motive has begun work on the Iron Man game

HQ

In a recent Reddit AMA, EA Motive reveals that it has actually begun work on its upcoming Iron Man game.

Announced last year, the Iron Man game is one of a few Marvel projects set to be released by EA, alongside a Captain America game written by Amy Hennig.

In the Reddit AMA, Motive states "we have an amazing team at Motive that has started working on Iron Man and you you can rest assured that it's in great hands!" This strongly implies work on the game has begun.

However, it is still likely that work on the Iron Man game is in its early stages, so we're not holding our breath for any sort of trailers or gameplay coming our way soon.