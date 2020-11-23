Motion Twin is preparing a Dead Cells Update as an Xmas gift for fans

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since the release of the 19th Update for their action-platformer Dead Cells back in July, developer Motion Twin has been quiet. However, on Saturday they finally broke the silence and actually brought us some really good news.

It turns out during the whole time they've been working on the 20th Update for Dead Cells, which is expected to land in mid-December, including:



New weapon



New mob



Lore room



New skins



New diet option



A few other changes that they're still testing



If things go well, fans will have a lot more content to enjoy during the holiday. What a great Christmas gift from Motion Twin, right?

At the end of the announcement, the team also teased a bit about some bigger news "dropping over the next couple of months." What would they be?

The release date of the latest update hasn't been revealed yet, but we shouldn't have to wait for too long.