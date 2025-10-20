Motion Twin didn't make a Dead Cells sequel because they don't give a damn what you think

HQ

For a while, Dead Cells was one of the most popular action roguelike experiences on the market. The indie sensation developed by Motion Twin was an immense success, so much so that it received tons of additional support and even launched on almost every platform imaginable. However even with this immense success in mind, the developer never made a sequel, as Motion Twin instead decided to work on a different project instead, a game known as Windblown.

But why was this the case? Recently co-creative director and game designer Yannick Berthier spoke with PCGamesN, where he explained this reasoning.

"We are driven by what we want to make. If we were a 'business,' we would be talking about Dead Cells 2 right now. We are not talking about Dead Cells 2. We are talking about Windblown, because we are a collective of individuals that are creative and want to create stuff."

He continues, "[If] we would have been [part of] another company, maybe the pressure to do a sequel would have been way, way stronger - I mean, internally. Externally, it's super strong. Every post we do, we tend to have a few comments like, 'OK, cool, when Dead Cells 2?' But it's fine. That's our reality."

So maybe Dead Cells 2 will become a reality but only when Motion Twin is ready to make the game and not because fans keep pressuring them to do so.