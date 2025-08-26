Mother "accidentally" stabs 3-year-old daughter in head with 15 cm knife and then walks her to hospital

HQ

The latest news on China . A shocking scene in south-west China when a three-year-old arrived at a hospital with a fruit knife stuck in her head. Witnesses captured the girl entering the emergency ward with her mother, and the footage quickly went viral online.

"The child's mother was changing bedsheets when she swung a sheet and sent a fruit-knife flying into her daughter's head," according to the South China Morning Post. However, staff later reported she had picked it up to scare her daughter and accidentally caused the injury.

Unable to remove the blade at home, she brought her child to the hospital, where surgeons successfully performed a delicate procedure. The girl is now stable under observation, while authorities confirmed the incident, which quickly went viral online, was accidental.