Mother 3's father (and uncle Reggie): please go ask Nintendo

Even though it wasn't part of the Nintendo Direct: Partners Showcase we saw overseas, the day before yesterday it was announced that Mother 3 was coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but for Japanese consoles only. Given that the news wasn't without irony considering the GBA classic's trajectory, fans resumed what they had been doing for 18 years: requesting Western translations for the RPG.

And as we're in times of social media, they attacked on all fronts. Among others, they insistingly asked series creator Shigesato Itoi, who at any rate has been unrelated to gaming ever since Mother 3 precisely. "Please, talk with Nintendo about this, not with me", the writer posted on X responding to a fan who was asking for English localisation:

After so many years, begging for Mother 3 (sequel to Earthbound this side of the world) had already became a meme, and when it comes to Nintendo memes, there's no one better suited that Reggie Fils-Aime. The exec, who left Nintendo five years ago, also got a good number of petitions regarding Mother 3 in the past couple of days, mostly because it was he himself who uttered the now-infamous "talk to me in a year" at Switch's New York presentation event, reigniting both hopes as well as what seems like a never-ending joke.

Keeping in mind that the answer didn't came the year after, nor ever actually (times aligned with the rumoured development of an adaptation that also got canned eventually), it could be said that the charismatic marketing man and former Nintendo of America president transitioned from that stance to the very well known "not my problem", this time in a very literal way as the decision about bringing Mother 3 outside of Japan is "no longer mine as well", as he writes on X:

Do you hold any hope for a potential release of a localised Mother 3 in Europe, America, and other regions?