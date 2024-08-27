Moth Kubit is a surreal RPG in the vein of Undertale coming to PC and Nintendo Switch next year

The best thing about living in this Golden Age of small, independent development is that no matter what you dream up, there's almost certainly a game out there (or will be) about it. And for surreal stories, Moth Kubit has just been featured on Nintendo Indie World.

In Moth Kubit, you're a moth who works at a large corporation and has just gotten a promotion. Everything seems to be going well, but then something called "The Final Process" appears that threatens the existence of the world and, what seems even worse, the company's profits. Will Moth Kubit manage to save his company, and the whole world in the process?

Joking aside, this RPG seems to have taken some good ideas from other big indie names of recent years, such as Undertale. This is evident from the very different cutscenes and "mini-games" we've seen in the trailer, which you can watch below. Even the developers acknowledge their influence and that of Disco Elysium.

Moth Kubit has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2025.