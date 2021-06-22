Most tweeted game of the first of 2021 has been revealed

Twitter has revealed some very interesting data about gaming and esports for the first half of 2021, collected and calculated from their own social media platform.

For example, the country that tweeted the most about gaming was Japan, and the most talked esports league was CBLOL. As to one of the questions that we believe a lot of Gamereactor readers might be asking: for the first half of 2021, which video game was the most tweeted about in the world? The answer is: Genshin Impact. Last year's top dog Animal Crossing only settled for No.5 this time.

Also, since E3 returned this year in all digital format, naturally it was a hot topic all over different social media platforms, including Twitter. Therefore, here are some interesting facts from #E32021:

The most talked about games from E3:

As to the most viewed video from E3 this year, it's the new Elden Ring trailer.

