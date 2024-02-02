Most retailers in Europe are reported to have stopped replenishing their stocks of Xbox games

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about Microsoft, Xbox and their potentially all-digital future. The closure of the internal department that deals with physical media is just one of many signs pointing to this and now it is also reported that most major retailers in Europe will stop replenishing their stocks of Xbox games. With reference to the fact that they sell incredibly poorly, and that most people who own a Series X or S mainly buy their games digitally.

In stark contrast, both PlayStation and Switch seem to have relatively strong sales of games on physical media. So why is digital so seemingly far more dominant on Xbox? Is Game Pass the reason or are there other reasons?

What do you think about it all, and how do you see the potentially all-digital future of Xbox?