LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Curse of Anabelle
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mass Effect

Most of you were good Shepards, Mass Effect dev reveals

According to John Ebenger, the vast majority of people played the game as a Paragon.

The Mass Effect series has always had a unique spin on good and bad, on right and wrong, and that was expressed in a morality system that, based on your in-game actions, revealed whether you were a Paragon or a Renegade.

For the half-a-dozen or so people who don't know Mass Effect, it's a sci-fi RPG series filled with consequential gameplay, action-packed combat, and an extended cast of characters that you grew to know (sometimes intimately) during a perilous mission to save the galaxy.

The trilogy opened with the first iteration of a morality system that saw compassionate deeds rewarded with Paragon points and selfish actions greeted with Renegade points. According to developer John Ebenger, the studio put a lot of work in the Renegade side of the experience, however, the majority of people didn't see the fruits of their collective labour.

That's because according to Ebenger, 92% of Mass Effect players played their Shepard as Paragon, resisting the lure of the dark side (wait - wrong BioWare RPG).

"Something like 92% of Mass Effect players were Paragon," the developer wrote on Twitter. "And we put a lot of work in to the Renegade content too :("

In an exchange with another Twitter user (in the same linked thread), Ebenger admits that the first attempts at the system incentivised a more positive outlook, but points out that they changed things around for the third game in order to stop that.

The morality system was abandoned altogether for Mass Effect: Andromeda, the fourth entry in the saga and the game generally acknowledged as the ugly duckling of the series. Who knows what might have been had there been a bit more right and wrong in the Andromeda galaxy?!

Mass Effect

Related texts



Loading next content