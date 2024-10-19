Most of Ana de Armas' Ballerina had to be reshot by Chad Stahelski

HQ

Ana de Armas is set to kick some serious ass in her John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina. In the first trailer for the film, we already see that the action is what we'd expect from the world of assassins John Wick created.

However, getting the action to that point required a lot of reshoots. According to information from The Wrap, John Wick director Chad Stahelski stepped in to reshoot most of the movie, with director Len Wiseman reportedly not even on location for a good chunk of it.

The reshoots of the movie led to the Highlander reboot being delayed as well, which sees Henry Cavill lead the fantasy movie. Due to this delay, Cavill took on Amazon's Voltron movie, which was confirmed last week.

"Of course Chad had to clean up someone else's mess. Remember, this film is basically 'John Wick 3.5," an insider said to The Wrap. "This story happens before John Wick 4 and after that film, they can't have a failure in anything Wick related."