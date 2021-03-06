Most Notable Delays of 2021 (So Far...)

You're watching Advertisements

We're only a couple of months through 2021 and yet we've already seen a bunch of videogame delays - in this global climate there's no surprise there, and we'd prefer that developers take their time to complete their games before sending them out into the world. But, with release dates shifting left, right, and centre we've compiled a list of the most notable delays, and by notable we mean the biggest games that saw the lengthiest delays. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Riders Republic - February 25 to "later this year"

The spiritual successor to 2016's extreme snow sports title Steep, Riders Republic is bringing back the gnarly adrenaline-fuelled gameplay and adding various types of bikes for you to test your mettle with. The game, developed by Ubisoft, was originally supposed to release on February 25, before being hit by a last minute delay that pushed it to "later this year." We still have no exact launch date to get excited about, although with there already being gameplay trailers out in the open, we hopefully shouldn't have to wait too long before we can look to explore the wild side of life in this one.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - March 18 to "a later date"

When the remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time was first announced back in September 2020, it was given a January 2021 release window that quickly became a March 18 release date, before being delayed once again to "a later date," as it is today. Being developed by Ubisoft, the delay is expected to give the team extra time to "deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original," and considering the game didn't exactly look incredible, this does seem to be for the best. With a lot of fans excited for what this remake could be at release, all we can do is hope that Ubisoft uses the extra time to deliver a version of this game worthy of its namesake.

New World - Spring to August 31

The best way to describe what we've seen and heard from Amazon Game Studios up to this point is 'troubling,' but it's MMORPG New World hopes to rectify that. The title originally had a Spring 2021 release window, which has since been knocked back to August 31, in order to give the game the "polishing and fine tuning" it deserves before launch. Considering Amazon Game Studios recently released its third-person shooter Crucible that has already announced its decision to close down its servers, moving its development team to New World, the MMO should be in the best possible position to be in its finest state when it releases late this Summer.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 2021 to 2022

Hardsuit Labs had been working on this cult-classic sequel for a while now, but it hasn't been without turmoil. The game was originally announced back in 2019 with a Q1 2020 release date, which was pushed back, and now pushed back again, all the way out of 2021. The anticipated title has even lost Hardsuit as a developer, as publisher Paradox has "started a collaboration with a new studio partner to finish work on the game," although we still have no idea as to who this is. As it stands today, the game doesn't have a defined release window, it sits idly in the limbo as an indefinite release, but hopefully Paradox and whoever is on the cards to take over as the leading developer can bring this title back to life because we've been itching for a chance to head out into the dark streets of Seattle for some time now.

Hogwarts Legacy - 2021 to 2022

Hogwarts Legacy first started making the rounds when a bunch of leaks about the game popped up in 2018, but no official announcement was detailed until late 2020 during Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase, when it was slated to release in 2021. It would've been quite a feat for a AAA game to announce and release within that time frame, which is why it's not exactly surprising that the game has been delayed until 2022 at the earliest. Portkey Games "are giving the game the time it needs," which hopefully means it will be better than ever at launch, and considering we haven't had a licensed Harry Potter game of this calibre in quite some time now, we don't mind waiting a little longer.

Gran Turismo 7 - 2021 to 2022

Following its original announcement back at the PlayStation showcase in June 2020 where it was originally revealed that Gran Turismo 7 would be a 2021 title, the racing game has now been pushed to 2022 at the earliest, for "Covid-related production challenges," as was revealed in an interview by GQ with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan. The game that is slated to be bringing campaigns back to the iconic franchise is still in production at Polyphony Digital, and while the above-mentioned titles have seen other reasons aside from delays to be popping into the headlines, Gran Turismo 7 is remaining under the radar the best it can. Hopefully, this means we'll get to see the game as soon as possible come 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - 2021 to 2022

This is another classic tale of a delay that everyone kind of expected. Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally announced back in 2019, and was followed up on with a short trailer detailing a little bit of gameplay in mid-2020. But after getting through the majority of January 2021 with very little other news since the aforementioned trailer, Daedalic Entertainment has announced that the title will actually be coming in 2022. The good news about this delay however, is that Daedalic has signed a co-publishing deal with Nacon, which hopefully means the studio has some extra resources to make this game better than ever.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Late 2021 to Early 2022

The next expansion in the Destiny 2 saga, The Witch Queen has recently seen a delay from its late 2021 window to early 2022, as Bungie has stated they are giving themselves "enough time to build out this journey in the right way." This upcoming adventure builds on the events of Beyond Light and the respective seasons that followed within its era of Destiny 2, and seems to suggest the Guardians will finally be facing off with the Witch Queen, Savathûn. Set to mark the second chapter of the Darkness Trilogy for Destiny 2, the delay of this expansion should hopefully deliver the best possible version of the chapter, but the question remains, what will we see filling the void its delay has left?

Need for Speed - 2021 to 2022

Ever since Codemasters formally became part of the Electronic Arts family, the question of which racing game series we'd see later this year became apparent. We'd already heard rumblings that Criterion was working on the next Need For Speed, but would that mean Codemasters is taking a break from its annual game schedule to remove the likelihood of a double EA racing game release this Fall? It turns out the answer is no, as Need For Speed has now been pushed to FY23 [fiscal year 2023], as the Criterion team has been temporarily integrated into DICE to help finish Battlefield 6. The game is still slated to be arriving sometime next year/early 2023, but we're still waiting for some form of an actual announcement to see what the next Need For Speed will be about.

Pragmata - 2022 to 2023

Usually delays are approached quite openly, but that wasn't the case with this one. Pragmata is a mind-bending new-gen title developed by Capcom for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, which was originally announced back in mid-2020 for a 2022 release date at the big PS5 showcase event. However since then, Sony has shown-off the game again, in a small trailer as part of its CES21 line-up that in very, very small print at the end reads, "Pragmata: Coming 2023." There has been no further mention of the delay since, but considering we haven't really seen any of the game yet, it does seem to hold some credit.

