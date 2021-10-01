Moss: Book II to be "1.5 to 2 times longer", will "challenge your bond with Quill"

HQ

The other day we had the pleasure to catch up with Polyarc's environmental artist Coolie Calihan. In the video interview below we talk in-depth about all things Moss and its upcoming sequel, and also about the state of VR and what may come in the future.

HQ

"This game is all about the impact the Arcane have made in the world of Moss", Calihan explains when describing how Moss: Book II connects with the previous game's story, as it picks things up right away. Besides, the bond between the player ("the reader") and main character Quill might be in danger. "I don't want to give to many spoilers away", Calihan continues, "but one of the things Moss 2 is doing is, its stakes are a little higher, the mood is a little bit more tense, and the range of emotions that you're going to feel with Quill is much wider, so there's going to be some very high, high, points, but also some challenging moments that you're going to experience with Quill and you're going to see how she reacts to disappointment, and to tragedy, and then your relationship with Quill is going to be challenged".

But considering how the first entry was, and still is considered one of the very best VR games despite its lasting appeal, they have a clear goal in Polyarc:

"Something that we learned with the first game is that people wanted more, they wanted a longer game", Calihan adds before confirming "yes, we're working very hard to make this a longer game. It's tough. There are some rooms you don't spend as much time in, because we're transitioning room to room as we really want to make sure each room is a great experience. But VR is different than traditional games, and so it's hard for us to exactly know how long the game actually is (...), but I would say between 1.5 and 2 times longer - that's how it's feeling, at least, right now. So we're trying to give players what they want, and we want it too (more story, and the longer the game is, the deeper the bond with Quill, and that's what the game is all about - we want to make you feel like you're really there with Quill and building this bond and helping her out)".

In the interview the artist also touches upon the new environments, new items and charged-up weapons (such as the hammer), and Quill's abilities, including how sign language is back.

Moss: Book II doesn't have a launch window yet. "We'll launch on PSVR first and then we'll work as hard as we can to get it on every other platform asap", Calihan promises.