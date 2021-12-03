Cookies

Moss: Book II

Moss: Book II receives a spring 2022 release window

A new trailer has also dropped for the long-anticipated VR title.

We all knew that a sequel to the critically acclaimed VR title Moss would be coming soon, but we didn't know exactly when. That all changed yesterday, however, as developer Polyarc revealed that Moss: Book II will release in spring 2022.

In this second outing, Quill discovers that she is being hunted by a mysterious winged tyrant within the castle where her uncle was once rescued from. Quill must escape this deadly threat and save the world once and for and a stop to the Arcane forces. Just like its predecessor, its set to feature tricky puzzles and enemies take on with your sword.

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer in the video above.

