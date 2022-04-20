Moss: Book II is coming to Meta Quest 2 this summer

HQ

Following its stint as a PlayStation VR exclusive title, Polyarc has revealed that its recent sequel Moss: Book II will in fact be coming to more platforms this summer. As has just been revealed at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Moss: Book II will be landing on Quest 2 systems in a few months, but as for the exact date it will be arriving this summer, that has yet to be shared.

As for how Moss: Book II will stack up on the Meta Quest 2, in a press release we're told that the game will offer "a deeper sense of immersion and physical connection" thanks to the ability to use the dual-controller setup. It's said that players will be able to navigate the world, interact with Quill, and play around with the inventory systems with a more natural feeling.

"One of the first things we heard when we launched Moss: Book II on PlayStation VR a few weeks ago was that the Quest 2 community wanted to play it, and we're going to deliver on that in the very near future," said Tam Armstrong, co-founder and CEO at Polyarc. "Our goal from day one has been getting the Moss franchise onto as many headsets as possible. We want all VR players to have the opportunity to experience the joy of physical interaction and power of the emotional resonance we've been building into the worlds we create. We're excited to share our game with millions of Quest 2 players around the world this summer."

It's noted that Meta Quest 2 owners can now add Moss: Book II to their Wish List on the Meta Store, and even grab Moss (the original) for a discounted price currently.

