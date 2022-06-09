Cookies

      Moss: Book II

      Moss: Book II arrives on July 21 on Meta Quest 2

      The sequel with the intrepid little mouse Quill is posed as one of the strong releases for the VR platform.

      HQ

      During the Upload VR Showcase event that is currently taking place, it has just been announced that one of the most popular and beloved titles for PlayStation VR users is coming to Meta Quest 2. Moss: Book II, from Polyarc Games.

      "For this release, not only did we want to make Moss: Book II work in Quest 2 and leave it at that, but we've taken our time to balance certain elements of the game, both graphics and gameplay, with the goal of delivering an experience that is truly memorable," says Tyler Walters, technical artist at Polyarc. "Because of this process, we've always been excited about the level of fidelity we've been able to achieve in Quest 2, which has always allowed us to find ways to make the game look better than ever."

      You can see our review of Moss: Book II here. In addition, those who have not yet played the original can find it at a 25% discount from the Meta Quest Store.

      Moss: Book II
      Moss: Book IIMoss: Book IIMoss: Book II

      0
      Moss: Book IIScore

      Moss: Book II
      REVIEW. Written by Ossi Mykkänen

      A fairytale-like adventure gets a sequel, and it looks great and has its own style of gameplay.



