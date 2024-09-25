Moss and Moss II are the first confirmed titles to get a visual update for Meta Quest 3S

HQ

Meta unveiled Meta Quest 3S, an upgraded version to its virtual reality helmet, this afternoon, and Polyarc's lead engineer Brendan Walker is already in possession of the new hardware. He also unveiled a free update for Moss and Moss II in Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S. The little mouse Quill titles haven't been touched since Quest 1 (Oculus Quest), but will now be able to render up to 150% higher than the original resolution.

"It's exciting to be developing the first update for Moss in Meta Quest since its launch," says Josh Stiksma, design director at Polyarc.

"While we believe Moss continues to set the graphical bar for VR devices thanks to the work the team did during development, new hardware technologies allow us to deepen the sense of player immersion and take it even further. This visual overhaul pass that enhances water, animates book pages and puts additional emphasis on high quality effects and book interactions."

Water and some colours have also been tweaked, trying to catch up with the PC version. An option has also been added to skip the entire combat system and turn both games into a calm and peaceful experience.

"We have always envisioned the experience for our players and Moss as one that is pleasurable to explore and delight in our rich world and where they form emotional connections with our characters," says Stiksma.

"As we welcome new players to VR who may have no interest in fighting enemies or the stress it can cause them, we've developed a way for them to skip it if that's what they prefer. And we couldn't have hoped for a better initial reaction than we've had during internal playtesting."