Moscow calls on West to rein in Kyiv after attacks on military sites

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russia has sharply criticized the United States and the United Kingdom on Wednesday following Ukrainian attacks on strategic bomber bases and infrastructure within Russian territory (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).
Citing Western arms support and intelligence sharing, Moscow accused them of indirect involvement and warned military responses are being considered, calling on Washington and London to curb further escalation and prevent what described as acts of terrorism.