Wake up. Turn the alarm off. Stand up. Brush your teeth. Fix your hair. Straighten your tie. Commute to work. Have Lunch. Commute home. Sleep. Wake up.

Check your phone. There's a new message from HR that warns that if you continue to arrive late for work they must consider whether your contract should be sent for examination with termination as a possible result.

Wake up. Stand up. The alarm's still ringing. Damn. Turn the alarm off. Brush your teeth. Straighten your tie. Commute to work. Have lunch. Commute home. Sleep.

Play Blip Blop on the train because it temporarily distracts you from your dwindling existence. Just a few more levels, you can reset your status for an extra bonus!

Wake up. Turn off the alarm. Get out of bed. Get up. Come on. Get to work late. Spend eight hours at the office. Commute home. Eat? Sleep.

There has to be some alternative to this. An alternative that breaks the monotony of daily life. No, you need the job to pay the bills so you have a place to live. You can't change fields without a salary cut and you're already pushing it as is. It's not like there are any vacancies in your field of choice anyway.

Wake up. Turn off the alarm. The room has rotated. Drag yourself to the bathroom. Brush your teeth. There's a goldfish swimming in the sink. Great, now you're hallucinating. You can't afford therapy. You'll be fine if you just ignore them. Go to work. Commute. Go home. Sleep.

Following the butterfly by the road with your eyes gave you a nice little break from reality, but it didn't last long. You wish you'd dare to try something new. Break over. Reality hits. You've seen more homeless lately. Sad.

Wake up. Take a bath. The goldfish is talking to you. Maybe you could hear him out?

Mosaic is the new title from Norwegian studio Krillbite (Among the Sleep). The team has worked hard and embraced the universe of the game, which has led to the creation of the wonderful homepage of Mosaic Corporation. In addition, the team recently released the game Blip Blop on iOS and Android and we have to admit, we played Blip Blop for longer than we played Mosaic (although this only lasted until we met a Krillbite employee who had reached the 1100th level). Although it's fun to blip and blop on your phone, the game has its limits.

Mosaic is a dystopian experience set in the capitalist endgame where you work for the previously mentioned Mosaic Corporation. Along the way, you are desperately trying to find a way out of the cage that you yourself have been building around your own existence.

The game is relatively short with its five total chapters, and we won't spoil too much of the actual story in our review, however, we will say that Mosaic has a way of making one relate to the hardships of the mundane and it's incredibly heavy going, so bear that in mind if you're thinking about checking out this otherwise thought-provoking interactive experience.