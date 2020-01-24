Mosaic launches on Switch and Xbox One with a trailer

Krillbite Studio and Raw Fury have just released Mosaic onto the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and a new trailer has been unveiled to coincide with the launch, showing us what we can expect from the bleak portrayal of corporate culture.

The press release also adds that Mosaic explores "urban isolation and our warped relationship with modern tech inspired by the monotony of our daily routines and distractions".

We're promised a short journey where darkness is mixed with hopes, in which we struggle with the feeling of being just a cog in a machine.

If you want to know what we thought before you dive in, be sure to check out our review right here.

Will you try Mosaic out?

You watching Advertisements