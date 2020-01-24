Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mosaic

Mosaic launches on Switch and Xbox One with a trailer

The bleak portrayal of corporate culture has a few new homes, following its initial release last year.

Krillbite Studio and Raw Fury have just released Mosaic onto the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and a new trailer has been unveiled to coincide with the launch, showing us what we can expect from the bleak portrayal of corporate culture.

The press release also adds that Mosaic explores "urban isolation and our warped relationship with modern tech inspired by the monotony of our daily routines and distractions".

We're promised a short journey where darkness is mixed with hopes, in which we struggle with the feeling of being just a cog in a machine.

If you want to know what we thought before you dive in, be sure to check out our review right here.

Will you try Mosaic out?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Mosaic

Related texts

MosaicScore

Mosaic
REVIEW. Written by Odd Karsten Svartaas

"Mosaic has a way of making one relate to the hardships of the mundane and it's incredibly heavy going."



Loading next content