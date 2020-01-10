Mosaic hits consoles on January 23

Raw Fury and Krillbite have announced that Mosiac, their game currently available for Apple Arcade and PC, will be landing on January 23 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, with pre-orders available on the Switch eShop right now.

Mosaic is described as "a surreal and atmospheric adventure game about corporate culture, urban isolation and our warped relationship with modern tech inspired by the monotony of our daily routines and distractions".

If you want to read our thoughts on the game before you play it on consoles, make sure to check out our review from last month, as we've already tested it out ourselves.

Have you tried Mosaic yet?

