Morte is a new operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty fans will soon see a new addition to the rosters of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, as a new operator, who goes by the name of Morte, will be available in both games starting from tomorrow.

Inspired by the Italian artist Fabio Rovazzi's features and looks, Sergio "Morte" Sulla is a skilled soldier who loves the Wild West. Raised in Salerno, a city in Southern Italy, Morte joined the army when he was 18 years old and then made his way into Italy's legendary Col Moschin parachute regiment. He has now been selected to join Warcom - where he joins the Coalition faction.

Morte will be available tomorrow for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and you want to know more about the character and how Rovazzi's likeness was integrated into the game, head over to YouTube, where there's an informative video on the artist's channel.