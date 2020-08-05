Mortal Shell's release date confirmed

Mortal Shell is set to land on Epic PC (the Steam release will follow next year), PS4, and Xbox One later this month, this after the game's recent beta attracted around 350,000 players in one week. Scheduled to land on August 18 on all three platforms and costing €29.99 / £24.99, we also got a new trailer that introduces new enemies, a new 'shell' by the name of Solomon, and a weapon with a truly wonderful name: the Ballistazooka. Apparently it's "capable of launching heavy iron bolts at devastating speed," and it's "powerful enough to impale enemies and pin them onto nearby structures." Yikes!

