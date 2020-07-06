Mortal Shell's beta is now available on PC

You're watching Advertisements

Are you excited to experience developer Cold Symmetry's soulslike RPG Mortal Shell? If so, you're in luck, because even though the game has no set release date yet, you can still play parts of the game on PC through the beta build available via the Epic Games Store. The beta build lets players possess two Mortal Shells, namely Harros and Tiel, and the story of the game won't be spoiled in the slightest. You'll find that much of the open-world has been closed off as well to keep players on track in the limited beta build.

Get ready to die repeatedly if you decide to take the mission on, because according to the developer, it's going to be a tough journey; "Before we leave you, a warning: Mortal Shell was made for battle-hardened soulslike fans. It is vindictive design, assembled with spite. It will take the best among you around an hour to complete it. For everyone else, expect your progress to be much slower".