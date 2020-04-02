Mortal Shell to help Souls fans through the autumn

Developer Cold Symmetry (a studio made up of just 15 people that have been working on their first game since 2017) unveiled its new project earlier this morning. In collaboration with British publisher Playstack, the team introduced us to Mortal Shell, a soulslike action role-playing game with striking visuals and, we're promised, a stern challenge. The game is said to be releasing in the third quarter of 2020 and it'll be out on current-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and PC.

This project is actually a game that we have already encountered in the summer of 2018, back when it was called Dungeonhaven. In this challenging upcoming fantasy adventure, it will be possible to take over the 'mortal shells' of our fallen enemies, becoming stronger as we learn their skills and gain experience with them.

Check it out in the trailer and screens below.