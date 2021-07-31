Mortal Shell is getting a new roguelike mode on August 18

We were first teased with Mortal's Shell's first DLC The Virtuous Cycle at this year's E3, but just like the game's lore, details were pretty cryptic. Now, just over a month from its reveal, Cold Symmetry has spilled the beans on the expansion's contents and its release date.

The Virtuous Cycle is set to launch on August 18 and it will coincide with Mortal Shell's release on Steam. According to a press release we received, the expansion will cost £6.99 and it will reinvent the game making it more like a roguelike experience. Here there are more than 100 abilities that players can equip and combine and these include weapon enhancements and new combat maneuvers. It will also feature randomised elements too as the enemies and their placements will change making each run unpredictable.

Additionally, it was also revealed that the update will contain a brand-new shell. Players can now play as Hadern, who they may remember from the game's tutorial. This will be the fifth shell available in Mortal Shell and his skill trees are said to include "dagger mastery" and "an intimidating ability to absorb punishment."

"Designing and developing The Virtuous Cycle DLC has been a blast," said Francesco Zacchini, Technical Designer at developer Cold Symmetry. "We have crammed in over 100 new abilities alongside new lore, the transforming Axatana weapon, and Hadern as a playable shell. I can't wait to see all the ways players are going to break the roguelike mode that we created. I think they're going to have a lot of fun with that."

You can take a look at the new trailer for The Virtuous Cycle in the video above.