Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on March 4

The souls-like will be playable at 4K/60FPS on both consoles.

Mortal Shell, one of the most intriguing souls-likes in recent memory, is getting an enhanced version on the PS5 and Xbox Series. The Enhanced Edition is releasing March 4 and is a free upgrade for previous owners on PS4 and Xbox One. It's said to be playable at 4K/60FPS on both consoles and it will utilise the PS5's DualSense controller to help further immerse the player.

The Enhanced Edition is also set to receive a physical release and this includes a 140-page artbook, as well as a reversible cover and art postcodes. The artbook is said to feature never-before-seen concept item that was sketched up during the development of the game. This physical edition will cost £34.99 (€39.99), and will release at an unconfirmed date this spring.

We reviewed Mortal Shell when it launched last year and described it as: "Mortal Shell is a knockout first release for Cold Symmetry, as it is able to embrace what made the Souls series so special, whilst successfully bringing in its own original ideas."

Mortal Shell

