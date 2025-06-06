Mortal Shell II's reveal trailer looks even more metal than we imagined

Summer Game Fest kicked off with a bang tonight, as our first new game announcement from Geoff Keighley showed off the standalone sequel to Mortal Shell, revealed for a 2026 release alongside a gory trailer that encompassed the grit and metal nature of the world.

From deadly knights to massive heads with spider-like legs, there are plenty of strange enemies to take down in visceral ways. According to the game's Steam page, we can expect better combat, deeper weapon design, and extensive upgrade options with an emphasis on free exploration.

In the game, we'll play as the Harbinger, a being who will be taking down the creatures roaming the world in service to his blessed Undermether.

Check out the trailer below: