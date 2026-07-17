Mortal Shell II's PS5-exclusive physical edition sells out, showing the demand for discs still exists

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Mortal Shell II's PS5-exclusive Revered Edition, which includes a physical copy of the game, has seen demand vastly exceed supply, with a number of retailers now having their entire stock already reserved.

This sounds like a good thing for developer Cold Symmetry and Playstack, as the game is gathering a lot of interest. But, for people who wanted the Revered Edition and haven't yet had the chance to buy it, you may be out of luck. In a new post on Twitter/X, Playstack apologises for the lack of availability, saying that because of the game's release on the 20th of August, it's unlikely that additional physical copies will be available before launch.

Moreover, it's possible that there will be no restock full stop, as Playstack also says the decision is out of its hands. "We are working with our distribution partner to review ongoing demand and we'll update as soon as we hear their decision on next steps. To be clear, there is no guarantee of a stock replenishment plan after launch as this decision is not ours to make," reads the post.

It's clear from the replies to the tweet that a lot of people see this as a strong moment for physical games, as the demand has been so high to have Mortal Shell II on a disc that the game has sold out of its PS5 physical edition over a month prior to launch. It's hard to say whether the demand would be so high if there wasn't the current controversy around Sony ending its disc production, but it's clear that people are still willing to buy physical games when they can.