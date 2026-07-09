Mortal Shell II will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this August

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If you thought the latter half of August was busy enough already with the arrival of Star Wars: Zero Company, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, and Gamescom, now developer Cold Symmetry is adding to this equation and further stacking out the launch period.

The release date for Mortal Shell II has just been confirmed, with the action-RPG sequel set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as August 20. Yep, in just shy of six weeks, the project will be making its arrival, with pre-orders now open and paving the way for fans to reap the benefits of 72 hours of "Advanced Access" for a specific edition, essentially making the launch day August 17.

Beyond this news, Cold Symmetry also has shared the pricing for Mortal Shell II, namely that the Standard Edition will set fans back £39.99/€49.99, while the Devout Edition (the one with Advanced Access support) will be priced at £47.99/€59.99 and also offering the Obsidian Skin Pack.

Will you be snagging a copy of Mortal Shell II next month?